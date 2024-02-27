[Bidan]'s Migrant Crime

Border Is Out Of Control: Dems Lie, Americans Die
* Catch-and-release isn’t border security.
* Joe licks ice cream as illegals run wild.
* ‘Republicans pounce’?
* Media don’t want you to know the killer is a migrant.
* The border crisis is a racist myth?
* Third-world banana republics are laughing at us.
* Americans are dying because politicians (a) lack common sense or (b) are evil traitors.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (26 February 2024)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.