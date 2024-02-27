Create New Account
[Bidan]'s Migrant Crime
Son of the Republic
Published 20 hours ago

Border Is Out Of Control: Dems Lie, Americans Die

* Catch-and-release isn’t border security.

* Joe licks ice cream as illegals run wild.

* ‘Republicans pounce’?

* Media don’t want you to know the killer is a migrant.

* The border crisis is a racist myth?

* Third-world banana republics are laughing at us.

* Americans are dying because politicians (a) lack common sense or (b) are evil traitors.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (26 February 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6347712699112

Keywords
traffickingjesse wattersborder crisisborder securityjoe bidensouthern borderglobalismillegal immigrantmass migrationmigration crisismigrant crisisinfiltrationbroken borderillegal aliensubversionopen bordersmugglingcatch and releasemigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationgreat replacementreplacement theoryillegal migrantmigrant crime

