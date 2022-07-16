Mark Steyn - Victims Of The Vax GB News

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Banned YouTube Videos
Here is the GB News Special "Victims Of The Vax", hosted by Mark Steyn. Mark Steyn interviews victims of the Covid-19 jab that MSM think "do not exist". NOTE: The break-up in the recording (between timecodes 00:04:04 - 00:04:12) was on the original recording. I have edited out the ad breaks for brevity.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/dO4wHv2qrivP/