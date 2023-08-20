Create New Account
Chemtrail Plane Switches Off The Sprayers Once It Completes Delivering Its Payload
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago

Pirate Pete


August 19, 2023


All the sheep will say it must have ran out of fuel and coasted the rest of the way. lol

To which I would say, Have you seen this video?

The Jet Fuel HOAX https://www.bitchute.com/video/A3xBeAN0nU21/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/xLnMsScebgY3/

chemtrailplanepirate peteswitches off sprayerscompleted delivering payload

