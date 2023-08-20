Chemtrail Plane Switches Off The Sprayers Once It Completes Delivering Its Payload

Pirate Pete
August 19, 2023
All the sheep will say it must have ran out of fuel and coasted the rest of the way. lol
To which I would say, Have you seen this video?
The Jet Fuel HOAX https://www.bitchute.com/video/A3xBeAN0nU21/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/xLnMsScebgY3/
