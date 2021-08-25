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SHOCKING REVELATIONS OF DEATHS OF BABIES IN AUSTRALIA: Four Babies have died due to travel restrictions. Everybody around the world needs to see this.
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627 views • August 25, 2021
(Aug. 25, 2021)... Four Babies have died due to travel restrictions. everybody around the world needs to see this.
“Those babies are our sisters and brothers”.
“Let there be blood on every politician hand. This is heartbreaking RIP little ones; may the angles look after them”.
“The men and women of Australia need to start standing up and made their voices heard holding these vial creatures accountable for their actions”.
“Share this Video! Let the whole world know! STAND UP AGAINST TYRANNY! TOGETHER WE STAND. DIVIDED WE FALL; IT IS TIME FOR ALL TO BECOME ONE”.
“Those babies are our sisters and brothers”.
“Let there be blood on every politician hand. This is heartbreaking RIP little ones; may the angles look after them”.
“The men and women of Australia need to start standing up and made their voices heard holding these vial creatures accountable for their actions”.
“Share this Video! Let the whole world know! STAND UP AGAINST TYRANNY! TOGETHER WE STAND. DIVIDED WE FALL; IT IS TIME FOR ALL TO BECOME ONE”.
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