Apocalypse Watch E91: Classified documents, chickens and Arkansas Snow
Johnny Watcher and TwoShoes breakdown the Biden classified document caches. Shoes searches for some chickens to rent. All this great dialog in the middle of a good old Arkansas snow storm! Audio is much better this show.
