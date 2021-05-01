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Pfizer document admits that unvaccinated people are getting adverse effects from vaccinated people
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9971 views • May 01, 2021
Hi in today’s video I have 3 important videos to share about how covid vaccinated people are giving adverse effects to unvaccinated people and Pfizer know about this as it’s documented . God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today as only he can protect you from this poison.
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