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HOSPITALS HOLDING PATIENTS AS PRISONERS AND FORCING COVID PROTOCOLS ON THEM
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391 views • November 01, 2021
Medical enslavement bit time . . . GONE is the code to do all to save lives . . . follow the money is all I can add to this.
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