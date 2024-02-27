Create New Account
Navalny died from blood clot – Ukraine spy chief
Published 19 hours ago

Ukraine's military intelligence chief said that the recent death of Russian political activist Alexey Navalny was indeed due to a blood clot, as stated earlier by Moscow officials. But Budanov's words run counter to Western politicians' speculations that he was killed in prison.

Further Info:

Ukraine's Top Spy Chief Says Navalny Died From Blood Clot, Rejects 'Murder' Narrative

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ukraines-top-spy-chief-says-navalny-died-blood-clot-rejects-murder-narrative Mirrored - RT

