Ukraine's military intelligence chief said that the recent death of Russian political activist Alexey Navalny was indeed due to a blood clot, as stated earlier by Moscow officials. But Budanov's words run counter to Western politicians' speculations that he was killed in prison.
Further Info:Ukraine's Top Spy Chief Says Navalny Died From Blood Clot, Rejects 'Murder' Narrative
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ukraines-top-spy-chief-says-navalny-died-blood-clot-rejects-murder-narrative Mirrored - RT
