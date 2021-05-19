Ep. 1898 The COVID Stuff Is Finally Unraveling

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With the CDC's recent statement about the vaccinated (they can go about their lives as before) the scaffolding of the COVID regime is seriously wobbling. Now big stores feel free to announce that "the vaccinated may enter without masks" and by the way "we won't be asking if you're vaccinated." I also discuss the COVID masks/lockdowns quiz I created to show people that you can't tell the difference between places that went for this stuff hard, and places that didn't.
COVID Charts Quiz
Show notes for Ep. 1898