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US lawmakers are terrified of defying the Zionist lobby - Thomas Massie
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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🥶✡️ US lawmakers are terrified of defying the Zionist lobby - Massie

Though many politicians privately agree with his political stance, they fear that aligning with him would lead to their political “death”, says Rep. Thomas Massie.

💬 “They're saying, ‘I won't come back if I take the vote you're taking today.’”

Massie, facing a tight congressional primary race in Kentucky against a fellow Republican endorsed by Trump, argues that if he wins, “We can demonstrate that you can take this hill without dying.”

If at least a dozen lawmakers start siding with him on key votes, he argues, AIPAC wouldn’t be able to financially target all of them at once.
🔊 “No, AIPAC can't spend $30 million on a dozen people. That's $360 million. That's enough to build a ballroom, okay?”

Adding, from yesterday:

👑 Trump goes full Epstein-class meltdown against Massie

Demented Don spent the night reposting Laura Loomer smear threads, posting photos from Massie’s personal life, and sharing hit pieces against Rep. Thomas Massie — then vomited out a Truth Social rant calling him a “disloyal, ungracious, and sanctimonious FOOL.”

🤥 Epstein-class leader Trump can’t stand "disloyalty" to Israel.

⚠️ Massie says Zionist donors are spending around $20M to end his career.

@geopolitics_prime

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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