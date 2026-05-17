US lawmakers are terrified of defying the Zionist lobby - Thomas Massie

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🥶✡️ US lawmakers are terrified of defying the Zionist lobby - Massie
Though many politicians privately agree with his political stance, they fear that aligning with him would lead to their political “death”, says Rep. Thomas Massie.
💬 “They're saying, ‘I won't come back if I take the vote you're taking today.’”
Massie, facing a tight congressional primary race in Kentucky against a fellow Republican endorsed by Trump, argues that if he wins, “We can demonstrate that you can take this hill without dying.”
If at least a dozen lawmakers start siding with him on key votes, he argues, AIPAC wouldn’t be able to financially target all of them at once.
🔊 “No, AIPAC can't spend $30 million on a dozen people. That's $360 million. That's enough to build a ballroom, okay?”
Adding, from yesterday:
👑 Trump goes full Epstein-class meltdown against Massie
Demented Don spent the night reposting Laura Loomer smear threads, posting photos from Massie’s personal life, and sharing hit pieces against Rep. Thomas Massie — then vomited out a Truth Social rant calling him a “disloyal, ungracious, and sanctimonious FOOL.”
🤥 Epstein-class leader Trump can’t stand "disloyalty" to Israel.
⚠️ Massie says Zionist donors are spending around $20M to end his career.
@geopolitics_prime