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PLANET LOCKDOWN - Catherine Austin Fitts | Full Interview | Magic Virus Cult
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55 views • December 31, 2020
Mirrored from Youtube:
Please Watch all the way through. What is really going on...
https://youtu.be/C1-0XKYAZII & https://www.planetlockdownfilm.com/
Magic Virus, Central Banks
PLANET LOCKDOWN: Resetting the monetary system
A full length documentary (https://www.planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews) is coming late January 2021...here is just one segment. Listen and share...the more people who understand the full scope of what's happening, and more importantly WHY, the more chance we have of saving ourselves and future generations from slavery.
1:45 The end of currencies
2:07 Their challenge
2:57 Tactics: Fear, Divisiveness,
3:39 Control mechanisms
4:32 The intended goal / result
5:41 Small businesses are their enemy
6:40 2016 Election
7:51 This is an Economic War
9:21 Covid-19 = coup d'état
9:55 Bubbling the global economy
11:31 A Transhumanism Technocracy
(Sidenote read The Silent Corner (https://www.audible.com/pd/The-Silent-Corner-Audiobook/B06Y61BGPW))
13:37 Digitizing you
14:09 The new slavery system
14:52 The Pillars essential to the new slavery system
18:01 Operation Warp Speed
18:33 DoD Jedi Cloud Contract - Microsoft and Amazon
19:40 UBI control system
21:29 End game: Slavery
24:15 What THEY fear
This sit down interview with Catherine covers the spectrum of the current situation we find ourselves in.
It was conducted as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
Catherine's analysis can be found at:
https://home.solari.com
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Sign up to receive notification of the release of the feature length documentary film and full interviews by clicking here:
https://aw6dcc5.aweb.page/p/28c34ce9-...
Please Watch all the way through. What is really going on...
https://youtu.be/C1-0XKYAZII & https://www.planetlockdownfilm.com/
Magic Virus, Central Banks
PLANET LOCKDOWN: Resetting the monetary system
A full length documentary (https://www.planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews) is coming late January 2021...here is just one segment. Listen and share...the more people who understand the full scope of what's happening, and more importantly WHY, the more chance we have of saving ourselves and future generations from slavery.
1:45 The end of currencies
2:07 Their challenge
2:57 Tactics: Fear, Divisiveness,
3:39 Control mechanisms
4:32 The intended goal / result
5:41 Small businesses are their enemy
6:40 2016 Election
7:51 This is an Economic War
9:21 Covid-19 = coup d'état
9:55 Bubbling the global economy
11:31 A Transhumanism Technocracy
(Sidenote read The Silent Corner (https://www.audible.com/pd/The-Silent-Corner-Audiobook/B06Y61BGPW))
13:37 Digitizing you
14:09 The new slavery system
14:52 The Pillars essential to the new slavery system
18:01 Operation Warp Speed
18:33 DoD Jedi Cloud Contract - Microsoft and Amazon
19:40 UBI control system
21:29 End game: Slavery
24:15 What THEY fear
This sit down interview with Catherine covers the spectrum of the current situation we find ourselves in.
It was conducted as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
Catherine's analysis can be found at:
https://home.solari.com
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Sign up to receive notification of the release of the feature length documentary film and full interviews by clicking here:
https://aw6dcc5.aweb.page/p/28c34ce9-...
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