https://gettr.com/post/p24eam9fec7

1/8/2023 Miles Guo: Faced with the Fireworks Revolution, Xi Jinping could do nothing but kill, arrest, deceive, and brainwash the common people. Following Xi’s placing the military and the Chinese Communist Party under the control of his family, the police in Communist China have also become the police of the Xi family.

#CCP #XiJinping #police #thepoliceoftheXifamily #fireworksrevolution





1/8/2023 文贵直播：面对焰火革命，习近平除了杀、抓、骗、洗脑老百姓，他无计可施；继习家军、习家党后，中共国的警察也成为了习家警

#中共 #习近平 #警察 #习家警 #焰火革命