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WARNING! World Economic Forum To Crash Internet + Power Grid! 10 Days of Darkness [Cyber Pandemic]
Christian Patriot News
Christian Patriot News
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Previous Updates:


Q: Zero-Day [Massive Cyber-Power] Attacks 11.4 Military Start! Indictments Unsealed! EPIC Triple Delta!


https://rumble.com/vojvar-zero-day-massive-cyber-power-attacks-11.4-military-start-indictments-unseal.html



Elites Own The World Thru Blackrock & Vanguard [They] Control Money, Media & Medicine! NWO Depopulation Agenda 2030!


https://rumble.com/voi6g7-elites-own-the-world-thru-blackrockvanguard-they-control-money-media-and-me.html




Q+ Trump, "My Fellow Americans, The Storm Is Upon Us..." Thousands of Arrests Coming! EPIC 4-Year Delta!



https://rumble.com/vogmrh-q-trump-my-fellow-americans-the-storm-is-upon-us-thousands-of-arrests-comin.html




EBS & Military Tribunals! Q's Sting of The Century! Trump's Trap! The Law of War!



https://rumble.com/vodl69-ebs-and-military-tribunals-qs-sting-of-the-century-trumps-trap-the-law-of-w.html



Durham Probe Targets Obama & Hillary! Crimes Against Children, 2.5B Tax Fraud + 650,000 More Emails!


https://rumble.com/vob4aj-durham-probe-targets-obama-and-hillary-crimes-against-children-2.5b-tax-fra.html



Trump Card Played! Trump's Top Secret Military Power Behind The Scenes! Military Phase Next [The End]


https://rumble.com/vo90vr-trump-card-played-trumps-top-secret-military-power-behind-the-scenes-milita.html




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