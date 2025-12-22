Vortex Pro Series Rings and Mountain Tactical Cheek Riser for the Tikka T1x

AmbGun Tikka T1x Page

My Tikka T1x got a Mountain Tactical adjustable cheek riser. A Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer piece that is just a bit more durable and less flexible than the more primitive kydex alternatives. Flush mounting hardware, so ambidextrous friendly.

Proper sight alignment achieved.

To get the Vortex Viper HSLR a bit further forward, I replaced the thick Monstrum rings with the narrower Vortex Pro Series low rings allowing me to shift the optic about 3/16”. The Vortex HSLR has 4” of eye relief. Excessive eye relief is probably the result of Fudds who think more eye relief helps them avoid scope bite. Ignorance of the role that “turkey neck cheek weld” plays not only in repeatable marksmanship, but in avoiding getting tagged by the optic.

Since my rear ring is right behind the ejection port and the Vortex eyepiece flare is right up behind the ring, I can’t get the riflescope any further forward even if I had a couple more slots on the rail.

Nonetheless, with just these two improvements, I took the Tikka out to shoot against the Victor Faxon Vortex, a Ruger 10/22, and a Henry lever. I did well with both the Ruger and the Henry, but the VFV was a few points ahead of each. But with the Tikka I earned my first ever perfect score on the AQT, but not quite repeatable since my second try was a 238 out of 250. Still its second best was better than the other three.

I do think that if I could find an optic with just under 3” of eye relief, perfect 250’s once every 10 tries are in my grasp.

If I were to switch from a sling to a bipod for prone and square up with the Tikka, I think the 4” of eye relief would be acceptable, but then I lose the sling for offhand and squatting.

I probably should just practice more and learn to “improvise, adapt, and overcome”. But a shorter eye relief riflescope is something I’ll watch for…just so I’ll stop complaining.