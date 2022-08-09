Financial Collapse?! | Unrestricted Truths

Did JFK warn us?

In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, James Grundvig discusses a famous foreshadowing quote by President John F. Kennedy, spoken just seven days before his passing.

See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to:

https://bit.ly/3QgJ0ni

Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!