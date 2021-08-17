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VACCINE & BLOOD ANALYSIS UNDER MICROSCOPE PRESENTED BY INDEPENDENT RESEARCHES, LAWYERS & DOCTOR
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260 views • August 17, 2021
gigi7764: WOW. I knew all of this.
I suppose even though WE KNOW much of this,
we were still hoping we were wrong, that it wasn't true.
To hear very serious people say it, is still shocking.
This is very much the same program the same group of ruling class killers
used in Africa and in the global gay community with HIV/AIDS.
They injected them with what would kill them slowly.
I suppose even though WE KNOW much of this,
we were still hoping we were wrong, that it wasn't true.
To hear very serious people say it, is still shocking.
This is very much the same program the same group of ruling class killers
used in Africa and in the global gay community with HIV/AIDS.
They injected them with what would kill them slowly.
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