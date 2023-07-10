Americas Best Psychic Judy Cali! Fantastic Messages JFK, Adama, Caesar, George Martha Washington

Hello Friends! In this Out of this World Radio show, I interview one of America's best psychics (Judy Cali) with fantastic, positive messages from Aristotle, Plato, John F. Kennedy, First Lady Martha & President George Washington, Adama (spiritual leader of Telos in the Hollow Earth), Roman Emperor Julius Caesar, and many others! I hope you can all listen to this amazing incredible program! If we all work together, we can create a much better and happier planet! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio & TV, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com



