Foreigners voting “compliant with Liberal Party’s rules”

Mirrored Content

As the foreign interference inquiry continues, the Liberal party doesn’t seem to have an issue with international students, who aren’t citizens or even reside in Canada most of the time, voting in its nomination races. In fact, bussing foreigners to voting stations is “compliant with the Liberal party’s rules.”



Plus, as Canadians gathered over the weekend the celebrate Easter, one of the most important dates for Christians, the Left tried its best to cancel the holiday. While Veteran Affairs Canada wished Canadians a happy “March Holiday Season,” some leftists went as far as trying to replace Easter with “Transgender Day of Visibility.”



And to end of on a rather unusual note, the president of Botswana has threatened to send 20,000 elephants to Germany in a dispute over conservation.

