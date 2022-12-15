CPS Put Family Through Hell to "Protect" Transgender Child

Under the guise of "protecting" self-proclaimed "transgender" Sage from her loving parents, government officials in multiple states put the girl and her family through an unimaginable hell, explained mother Michele Blair and her attorney Elaine Jarvis in this interview on Conversations that Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. It began when the Sage, almost certainly responding to indoctrination at school, decided to identify as a male, which the school hid from her family. Eventually, Sage ran away and was sex trafficked. And when the government found her, the nightmare continued, with authorities putting her into a juvenile facility despite no criminal issues. Next, the government claimed the child needed to be protected from her parents because they were not using the right pronouns. She was placed in a home for boys, and was again sexually abused in addition to being force-fed psychotropic drugs. Authorities wanted to make an example of the parents and get some precedent established allowing government to target parents who do not sufficiently support a child's confusion about gender.





