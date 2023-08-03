Criminalizing Dissent

Trump Indictment Criminalizes Dissent
* Five years ago, we lived in a very different political system than the one we have now.
* Norms are being destroyed as the communists seek a total war against everything MAGA.
* InfoWars host Owen Shroyer joins us to discuss the latest indictment of President Trump and what it means for the MAGA movement.
* The deep state is guilty of crimes they are accusing DJT of committing.
* This is the most corrupt time in American history.
* It’s going to get worse before it gets better.
* These evil leftists will not stop until they are stopped by the American people.
The Stew Peters Show | 3 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v34glci-trump-indictment-attack-on-maga-populism-deep-state-guilty-of-criminalizing.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.