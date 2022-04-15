Citizen of Kherson Region - Morning of April 15, Russian Armed Forces Prevented an Attempt by the Kiev nationalist regime to hit Kakhovskaya HPP with a missile strike. - 041522

On the morning of April 15, Russian Armed Forces prevented an attempt by the Kiev nationalist regime to hit Kakhovskaya HPP with a missile strike.



▫️This facility regulates the flow of Dnepr River, supplies electricity to Kherson region, and supplies water to agricultural areas in southern Ukraine and northern Crimea.



▫️At about 7am Moscow time, a battalion of Ukraine's 19th Separate Missile Brigade struck Kakhovskaya HPP with 2 Tochka-U missiles.



❗️The destruction of the Kakhovskaya HPP dam was intended to result in uncontrolled release of Dnepr water and cause flooding of many Kherson region settlements in order to constrain the actions of the Russian Armed Forces.



💥Both missiles were shot down by Russian air defence.



▫️Shrapnel from one of them fell on Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson region. Kindergarten and residential buildings were damaged, as this man's house.



🏥A woman and a child were wounded and given first aid by Russian servicemen on the spot. They are currently being taken to a medical facility.



According to reliable information, the Kiev regime is preparing another monstrous provocation, similar to the one in Kramatorsk, to accuse Russian servicemen of so-called war crimes with massacres of civilians.



▫️To this end, battalion of the 19th Separate Missile Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will soon launch a Tochka-U attack on an area of refugees concentration at the railway station in Lozovaya.



▫️The missiles will be launched from Staromikhailovka direction to simulate a strike from the territory allegedly controlled by the Russian Armed Forces and Donetsk People's Republic formations.



▫️Such actions by Ukrainian authorities once again demonstrate an inhuman attitude towards the fate of its own citizens and show a complete disregard for all norms of morality and international humanitarian law.



❗️We stress in particular that Tochka-U tactical missiles are only used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



▫️Taking the above into account, we warn the countries of the so-called "civilised West" led by the US in advance that the Russian Federation has an evidence base of another terrible crime being prepared by the Kiev regime.



Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, Head of the Russian Federation Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response - Head of the National Centre for State Defence Control of the Russian Federation