Powerful Interview! Chaplain Indicted with Trump: Rev. Steven Lee & David Shestokas

Today, Zach Drew is joined by Chaplain Stephen Lee and his attorney David Shestokas to discuss his recent unconstitutional treatment.





As the world saw, a mugshot of Donald Trump was taken at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 24, 2023. He voluntarily surrendered himself to authorities following his indictment on racketeering and related charges. When President Trump was indicted, it occurred alongside 18 other people, including Mark Meadows, Rudi Guiliana, Sidney Powell, and our guest today, Chaplain Stephen Lee, known as “America's Chaplain.”





Hear the side of the story the mainstream media tries to bury on this episode of The Zach Drew Show!





