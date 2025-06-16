Israel Claims Control Over Iranian Airspace As US Sends B-2 Bombers-NOW THE END BEGINS-JUNE 16 2025

The IDF issued an unprecedented evacuation warning for a large section of Iran’s capital, Tehran, ahead of Israeli strikes. “Dear citizens, for your safety, we ask you to immediately leave the mentioned area in District 3 of Tehran,” says the IDF Persian-language spokesman, Master Sgt. (res.) Kamal Penhasi. “In the coming hours, the Israeli army will operate in this area, as it has in recent days throughout Tehran, to strike the Iranian regime’s military infrastructure,” the warning adds. That’s the memo.



“The clouds poured out water: the skies sent out a sound: thine arrows also went abroad.” Psalm 77:17 (KJB)



On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Israel has made enormous strides over the past 4 days in exerting their will on the Iranian regime, but ‘a miss is as good as a mile’ as the old expression goes. Israel nearly has Hamas under control in Gaza, but ‘nearly’ is not the same as finished, and a war is not over until the enemy signs on the dotted line of surrender. In the midst of all this volatility, the question now being asked is will President Trump send in American B-2 bunker-busting bombers to forever neutralize the threat of a nuclear Iran? Because that’s the only way to get rid of their heavily-fortified underground nuclear sites in Iran. But if the US does do that, will Russia, China and North Korea step in as well? At the moment, the USS Nimitz is on it’s way to the region, and things could get real wild real quick. On the episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we bring you all the major updates from the Middle East, Europe and North America as they relate to end times Bible prophecy.