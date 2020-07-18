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How To Heal Mosquito Bites Naturally
Dr. Edward Group
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70 views • July 18, 2020
Check out some natural ways to heal those pesky mosquito bites quick! http://ghc.us/1ud

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Hot weather means barbecues, beaches, and bathing suits, and unfortunately - mosquitos!

Thriving in the heat, they can really put a damper on our summer fun.

When a mosquito bites us, it leaves residual saliva on our skin, causing us to itch.

But try not to scratch!

Scratching can further inflame the bite, and it can potentially lead to infection.

Try these natural remedies instead.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera, commonly used to treat sunburn, is great at soothing skin irritation.

Rub the gel from the leaf directly onto the bite to reduce swelling and itching.

You can also use aloe vera juice.

Raw Honey

Raw honey has never been heated, pasteurized, or filtered.

When applied directly to the bite, it can help prevent infection thanks to its antimicrobial properties.

Apple Cider Vinegar

If you find yourself covered in mosquito bites, try taking a bath with some vinegar.

Simply fill a bathtub with hot water and 2-3 cups of vinegar.

The acid in the vinegar will help neutralize the itch and heal the bites.

For more natural home remedies on treating mosquito bites, visit our natural health articles!

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#ghchealthtips
#naturalremedies
#insectbites
#zika
#mosquito
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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