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How To Heal Mosquito Bites Naturally
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70 views • July 18, 2020
Check out some natural ways to heal those pesky mosquito bites quick! http://ghc.us/1ud
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Hot weather means barbecues, beaches, and bathing suits, and unfortunately - mosquitos!
Thriving in the heat, they can really put a damper on our summer fun.
When a mosquito bites us, it leaves residual saliva on our skin, causing us to itch.
But try not to scratch!
Scratching can further inflame the bite, and it can potentially lead to infection.
Try these natural remedies instead.
Aloe Vera
Aloe vera, commonly used to treat sunburn, is great at soothing skin irritation.
Rub the gel from the leaf directly onto the bite to reduce swelling and itching.
You can also use aloe vera juice.
Raw Honey
Raw honey has never been heated, pasteurized, or filtered.
When applied directly to the bite, it can help prevent infection thanks to its antimicrobial properties.
Apple Cider Vinegar
If you find yourself covered in mosquito bites, try taking a bath with some vinegar.
Simply fill a bathtub with hot water and 2-3 cups of vinegar.
The acid in the vinegar will help neutralize the itch and heal the bites.
For more natural home remedies on treating mosquito bites, visit our natural health articles!
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#ghchealthtips
#naturalremedies
#insectbites
#zika
#mosquito
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
-------
Subscribe to Global Healing Center’s YouTube Channel!: http://ghc.us/1wp
Like Dr. Group: http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
--------
Hot weather means barbecues, beaches, and bathing suits, and unfortunately - mosquitos!
Thriving in the heat, they can really put a damper on our summer fun.
When a mosquito bites us, it leaves residual saliva on our skin, causing us to itch.
But try not to scratch!
Scratching can further inflame the bite, and it can potentially lead to infection.
Try these natural remedies instead.
Aloe Vera
Aloe vera, commonly used to treat sunburn, is great at soothing skin irritation.
Rub the gel from the leaf directly onto the bite to reduce swelling and itching.
You can also use aloe vera juice.
Raw Honey
Raw honey has never been heated, pasteurized, or filtered.
When applied directly to the bite, it can help prevent infection thanks to its antimicrobial properties.
Apple Cider Vinegar
If you find yourself covered in mosquito bites, try taking a bath with some vinegar.
Simply fill a bathtub with hot water and 2-3 cups of vinegar.
The acid in the vinegar will help neutralize the itch and heal the bites.
For more natural home remedies on treating mosquito bites, visit our natural health articles!
-------
#ghchealthtips
#naturalremedies
#insectbites
#zika
#mosquito
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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