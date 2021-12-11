Masonrys Satanic Doctrine From Their Own Books.

Last November I had a near death experience that changed my perspective on several issues. One of these issues is the nature of the enemy. What we are dealing with has a spiritual component. The forces of evil are real, and this nightmare that is unfolding is their final gambit. This shift in perspective led me to expand the scope of my research and look at content that I would have avoided before. This video is extremely credible due to the fact that it examines books written by the Freemasons themselves. He literally opens up hard copies and lets you read what's inside. I encourage you to watch it to the end before forming an opinion. Take some time to research just how deeply this organization has embedded itself into the world's power structures. Consider what it means that their symbols and monuments stand in public view everywhere.