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Alert! Georgia Guidestones Mystery Explosion And Then Demolition-What Could This Mean?
glock 1911
glock 1911
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3514 views • July 07, 2022

Today there was a "mysterious explosion" at the Georgia Guidestones, and then they were demolished.  We know that 9/11 and the destruction of the twin towers in NYC had esoteric/satanic meaning to the cabalists and were used to open the door to new levels of totalitarianism  Could this event be the signal of some watershed event?  Could this be a marker denoting the acceleration of the problems and catastrophies we have been facing?  We can repent, pray and prepare for the worst.  Seek wisdom and guidance through prayer.  Yeshua is King of Kings!!!

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weaponspreppingsalvationsurvivalwar911invasiontwin towerssuppliesend of the worldwrolguidestonesedcgo bagwar with chinateotwaki
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