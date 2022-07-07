Alert! Georgia Guidestones Mystery Explosion And Then Demolition-What Could This Mean?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Today there was a "mysterious explosion" at the Georgia Guidestones, and then they were demolished. We know that 9/11 and the destruction of the twin towers in NYC had esoteric/satanic meaning to the cabalists and were used to open the door to new levels of totalitarianism Could this event be the signal of some watershed event? Could this be a marker denoting the acceleration of the problems and catastrophies we have been facing? We can repent, pray and prepare for the worst. Seek wisdom and guidance through prayer. Yeshua is King of Kings!!!