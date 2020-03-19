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Ilhan Omar’s Attack on Ivanka Trump Over ‘Family’ Tweet Backfires Badly
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103 views • March 19, 2020
By Joe Saunders, The Western Journal
Published March 18, 2020
This is one stone Ilhan Omar will regret throwing.
Source: https://thefederalistpapers.org/opinion/ilhan-omars-attack-ivanka-trump-family-tweet-backfires-badly
A BRIEF OVERVIEW OF ILHAN OMAR'S FAMILY CAN BE FOUND AT THE FOLLOWING LINK: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/07/ilhan-omars-father-was-top-official-in-genocidal-barre-regime-then-he-changed-his-name-to-sneak-into-the-us-illegally/
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Published March 18, 2020
This is one stone Ilhan Omar will regret throwing.
Source: https://thefederalistpapers.org/opinion/ilhan-omars-attack-ivanka-trump-family-tweet-backfires-badly
A BRIEF OVERVIEW OF ILHAN OMAR'S FAMILY CAN BE FOUND AT THE FOLLOWING LINK: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/07/ilhan-omars-father-was-top-official-in-genocidal-barre-regime-then-he-changed-his-name-to-sneak-into-the-us-illegally/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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