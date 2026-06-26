America Has Entered Into A Golden Age Of Deception-NTEB-JUNE 26 2026

Donald Trump keeps telling America that we are living in a “Golden Age,” but that is not what the American people are living through. The people are staring at grocery bills that feel like car payments, insurance premiums that look like mortgage notes, gas prices that refuse to return to sanity, and an economy where every basic necessity has become a monthly ambush. This is not a golden age. This is an age of deception, where the man at the podium tells you everything is wonderful while your wallet, your bank account, your pantry, and your bills testify against him. “Your gold and silver is cankered; and the rust of them shall be a witness against you, and shall eat your flesh as it were fire. Ye have heaped treasure together for the last days.” James 5:3 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the most dangerous lie in politics is not the obvious lie, but the lie wrapped in patriotism, applause, red hats, waving flags, and campaign music. Trump’s “America is back” routine is not leadership, it is performance. America is not back when foreign leaders mock us, manipulate us, flatter us when useful, and ignore us when convenient. America is not back when our own people cannot afford to live in the country they built. America is not back when Washington celebrates power while the citizen is crushed under inflation, debt, surveillance, and endless political theater. What we are watching now is not a pep talk, it is propaganda. It is the manufacturing of a false reality by a political machine that needs its people to believe the slogan more than the evidence right in front of their eyes. “Golden Age” is the talking point. “America is back” is the chant. “Winning like never before” is the stage-managed illusion. But the truth is written in unpaid bills, empty savings accounts, broken trust, and a nation that increasingly feels less like a constitutional republic and more like a managed population being told what to believe. This is how deception works in the last days. It doesn’t always arrive wearing a devil’s mask; sometimes it comes dressed in a suit, standing behind a seal, speaking in superlatives, and promising greatness while presiding over decline. America is being asked to applaud its own collapse and call it revival. The people are being told to cheer while the cost of living rises, the surveillance state expands, the debt explodes, and the world watches a once-great nation stagger under the weight of its own corruption. That is not a golden age. That is the age of deception. America’s White House has become the Ministry of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda, and today we show you just how bad things have become.