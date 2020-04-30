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Jordan Page 2nd R3VOLUTION (LIVE Acoustic) @ PorcFest XII 2015
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14 views • April 30, 2020
After a long day of travel, Jordan Page still had the mojo to bust out his new song for a private performance at Weeks Family Farm, during PorcFest XII. Thanks to Joby & Stephanie Weeks for hosting a week of memorable performances & friendships!
You can hear more of Jordan's Music at: http://www.Facebook.com/JordanPageMusic
You can hear more of Jordan's Music at: http://www.Facebook.com/JordanPageMusic
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