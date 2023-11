'JFK MARINA OSWALD SPEAKS OUT!

MARINA OSWALD'S FATHER WAS A KGB HIGH LEVEL OFFICIAL. IT CLEAR HER MARRIAGE TO LEE HARVEY WAS & ARRANGED MARRIAGE. MARINA WILL TAKE MANY SECRETS TO HER GRAVE. OUR FASCIST GOVERNMENT THREATENED HER TO KEEP HER MOUTH SHUT AFTER LEE'S ASSASSINATION OR SHE'D BE DEPARTED. WHAT SHE DOES SAY HERE IS IMPORTANT HOWEVER. THIS IS YET ANOTHER RABBIT HOLE THAT WILL NEVER END. SAD FEW PEOPLE GIVE A DAMN ANYMORE. WHEN JFK WAS ASSASSINATED THAT WAS WHEN THE SATANIC ELITE SEIZED AMERICA. NOW AMERICANS ARE SCREWED! ALL WE CAN DO IS ARMUP, PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY...