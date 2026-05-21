3 min Daily Wellness Exercises

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Many men experience weak urine flow, frequent bathroom visits, or discomfort as they age.
In this video, we discuss common lifestyle factors linked with prostate health and explore natural wellness habits that may help support your normal urinary function and overall well-being.