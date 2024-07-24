⚡️Suspect in a Car Bombing with a Russian officer in Moscow, who left Russia this morning on the next flight, was detained in Turkey.

⚡️A suspect in a car bombing with a Russian officer in Moscow, who left Russia this morning on the next flight, was detained in Turkey. The Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs reports that the detainee's name is Evgeniy Serebryakov. BREAKING! The perpetrator of the car bombing in Moscow turned out to be 30-year-old Evgeny Serebryakov, a native of the Volgograd region.

According to media reports, the man had his feet blown off and is in serious condition. Thanks to the help of local residents, he was able to be pulled out of the car and given first aid in time. Along with Torgashov, his wife was also injured and has been hospitalized.

According to SHOT, the man was interested in weapons and was looking for a managerial job; he previously worked in a bank.

His name is written in Ukrainian on social media. As mention on a previous video, he killed another man with the same name as the Deputy of Communications. Maybe mistaken identity?

❗️A video has appeared of a car explosion in Moscow with Deputy Chief of Satellite Communications of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Andrei Torgashov.

Image after. There were others, showed one person being put in ambulance.

A Toyota Land Cruiser Prado exploded in the north of Moscow.

A number of unconfirmed sources report that the car belonged to the deputy head of the transmitting radio center of military unit 33790 in the Moscow region, Andrei Torgashov, a member of the Northern Military District. At the time of the explosion, he was in the car with his wife.

Adding there were more videos (not posting, also suspects vehicle examined in same parking lot)

⚡️The identity of the suspect in the criminal case regarding the bombing of a car in the north of Moscow has been established, reports the Russian Investigative Committee.

The car in which the suspect arrived at the scene of the crime was also identified and examined by investigators.

A group of the most experienced investigators and criminologists in the capital’s Investigative Committee is working at the scene of the incident.

The perpetrator of today's car bombing in Moscow fled to Turkey, FSB Director Bortnikov told Shot.

Adding: The explosive device was presumably placed under the driver's seat, a source told "Izvestia."

Specialists, including dog handlers and sappers, continue to work at the scene of the car explosion.



