Alien Presence On Earth: A New Alien Intelligence Has Invaded Our Life, Not From A Distant Planet, But From The Laboratories



Yuval Noah Harari: "The new thing is that there is a kind of alien presence on Earth. A new alien intelligence has invaded our life, not from a distant planet, but from the laboratories. Artificial intelligence. And this is something new. It's a game changer because unlike all previous information technology, it can make decisions on its own. It can analyse us. It can hack us. The printing press couldn't do it. The radio couldn't do it. But the new technology can do it. And for the first time in history, it is becoming possible to hack human beings and therefore also to manipulate human beings on an unprecedented scale. And we don't know how to deal with it. We really have no tradition about how to deal with it because it never existed before in history."