Former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett when asked about Babies in Incubators in Gaza who's Life Support has been Turned Off - because the Israelis have Cut Off the Power

Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett on Sky News when asked about babies in incubators in Gaza who's life support has been turned off because the Israelis have cut off the power.

💬 "Are you serious asking about Palestinian civilians? What's wrong with you?"

Via: Chay Bowes (https://twitter.com/BowesChay/status/1712491941269532976?t=Dii2M6hOHNwNj-c7JQsUbQ&s=19)

Adding this about Bennett:

On former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

In 2013, Bennett said that "Palestinian terrorists" should be put to death:

"I've killed a lot of Arabs in my life, I don't have a problem with that," he said. He insisted on annexing 60 per cent of the West Bank, now under Israeli military control: "When you were all swinging from the trees, we had a Jewish state here."

Bennett is strongly opposed to the creation of an independent Palestinian state, as advocated by Joe Biden. In the long run, such an entity would become another terrorist state, Bennett argued in the pages of Haaretz: "A Palestinian state would destroy the Israeli economy. <...> A security problem in which rockets fall on the Dan area or there are a large number of terrorist attacks <...> would bring the economy to a standstill. If we allow the Palestinians to control Ben-Gurion airport and the Dan area, and a rocket hits a single plane, no businessman or tourist will come here".

The newspaper Yediot Ahronot accused Bennett of provoking the "Cana massacre". As a result of a miscalculation, 102 civilians sheltering in a UN compound were killed by shelling. According to the newspaper's version, the real purpose of the strike was to cover the withdrawal of Bennett's unit. He himself denied this.