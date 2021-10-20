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I satelliti GPS smascherati dalla BBC news 24 Dicembre 2016
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776 views • October 20, 2021
al programma radio della BBC:
Six O’Clock News del 11 Novembre 2015
Questo il video originale https://youtu.be/aZwCTislCLs
Buon ascolto.
Six O’Clock News del 11 Novembre 2015
Questo il video originale https://youtu.be/aZwCTislCLs
Buon ascolto.
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