St. Catherine Orthodox Christian Monastery, Mount Sinai, Egypt - almost 1500 years old

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❤️ St. Catherine Orthodox Monastery, Mount Sinai, Egypt
It was built at the foot of Mount Sinai, between 548 and 565, and is the world's oldest continuously inhabited Christian monastery.
Isn't it beautiful when we can enjoy such wonders? Quite the contrast to the barbarism of the West as it destroys history with their "freedom" crusades.
Thumbnail is inside, antiquities inside and more info, about this:
https://smarthistory.org/saint-catherines-monastery-sinai/