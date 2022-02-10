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🇨🇦 Canada 🇨🇦 is a flashpoint for freedom worldwide. This is why we must support the Canadian Trucker Convoy NOW! Canada suddenly has the new world order confused and shaken
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151 views • February 10, 2022
🇨🇦 Canada 🇨🇦 is a flashpoint for freedom worldwide. This is why we must support the Canadian Trucker Convoy NOW! Canada suddenly has the new world order confused and shaken! Watch how Canadian Amazing Polly lays out the current situation. (50 min 48 seconds)
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