© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LADY NINJA WARRIOR
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 20 hours ago
LADY N
[Verse 1] 影に飲まれし夜 (Kage ni nomare shi yo) 無垢なる者たちよ (Muku naru monotachi yo) 闇の中で生きる (Yami no naka de ikiru) 光が導く道 (Hikari ga michibiku michi) 名も無き少女よ (Namo naki shoujo yo) 何を求めるの? (Nani o motomeru no?) [Chorus] ここに立つ, Lady Ninja! 敵を切り裂く, yes! 影を駆け抜け, fierce! 正義は私の誓い [Verse 2] 古の教えで (Inishie no oshie de) 心と体を (Kokoro to karada o) 鍛えてきた (Kitaete kita) 暗闇に生き立ち (Kurayami ni ikidachi) 悪に立ち向かう (Aku ni tachimukau) それが私の運命 (Sore ga watashi no unmei) [Chorus] ここに立つ, Lady Ninja! 敵を切り裂く, yes! 影を駆け抜け, fierce! 正義は私の誓い [Bridge] 刃を握り (Haba o nigiri) 運命を受け入れ (Unmei o ukeire) 静かなる闇に (Shizuka naru yami ni) 私の誇りを (Watashi no hokori o) [Chorus] ここに立つ, Lady Ninja! 敵を切り裂く, yes! 影を駆け抜け, fierce! 正義は私の誓い
NJA WARRIOR
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.