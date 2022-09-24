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Pearls of Wisdom with Katharina Bless
What
are timelines?
In
the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions
from her students. Today with Suchada and Navasit
What are Timelines?
- What is the word ‘timelines’ refer to?
- Does it have a meaning like ‘dimensions’?
- Is there a universal time line that we need ourselves to sync to?
- Is there “speed” involved in a timeline?
- Does a person had more than one time line?
- Do we jump forth and back between time lines?
- Or do we shift from one time line to the other each time we make a choice?
- Do we need to be aware of the timelines on this soul journey?
-
Can we just live our life with free will and not need to concern
ourselves where we are and on which timeline?
Here
the link to the mentioned consciousness level
info: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/human-consciousness-levels
If you want to ask a question, we will talk about it and either answer it private or consider to make a video, join the “Pearls of Wisdom” Telegram Channel.
Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.
You can contact me at Telegram:
Silver Dove Group https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
My Posts only Pearls of Wisdom: https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1
or contact me @KatharinaBless
MeWe Silver Dove Group: http://www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork
Blog
Page: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove
If you want to send an email, use my full name (katharinabless) at gmail.com