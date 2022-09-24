Pearls of Wisdom with Katharina Bless

What are timelines?



In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students. Today with Suchada and Navasit



What are Timelines?

- What is the word ‘timelines’ refer to?

- Does it have a meaning like ‘dimensions’?

- Is there a universal time line that we need ourselves to sync to?

- Is there “speed” involved in a timeline?

- Does a person had more than one time line?

- Do we jump forth and back between time lines?

- Or do we shift from one time line to the other each time we make a choice?

- Do we need to be aware of the timelines on this soul journey?

- Can we just live our life with free will and not need to concern ourselves where we are and on which timeline?



Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.



