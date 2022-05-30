© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Global Alert News - #355 - Dane Wigington
Follow
1
Share
Report
72 views • May 30, 2022
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday May 28, 2022.
More record breaking high temperatures in many countries. Controllers using climate engineering spraying operations worldwide to wipe out spring food crop planting. Engineered "cool-downs" in prescribed regions. Microwave arrays used globally.
More record breaking high temperatures in many countries. Controllers using climate engineering spraying operations worldwide to wipe out spring food crop planting. Engineered "cool-downs" in prescribed regions. Microwave arrays used globally.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.