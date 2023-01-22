Brave Warrior suffers VAXX induced HEART ATTACK

https://t.me/s/vaccineinjuriesca/3337

Diana Davis

Flu and new bivalent Covid. Finally done.

Marc Millspaugh

at the same time??

Diana Davis

Marc Millspaugh Yep. I pondered splitting them apart by two weeks, but advice on that is conflicting, with most saying it's fine to get them together.

The plus: I got them both and that's convenient.

The minus: I feel like death warmed over twice today.

Marc Millspaugh

yikes...I will split it up upon my return.

###

I hate and am embarrassed to have to do this. The bills for my heart attack at the hospital and recovery are pretty high. Thus, I am doing a GoFundMe to ask for help.

Last week, WSP laid Cullen off out of the blue due to cuts in his group. My medical situation was not considered...business is business. We are both utterly shocked. He worked hard creating masterful graphics for WSP and was well-regarded by the company and their clients.

If you can help us, THANK YOU!

gofundme DOT com/f/help-me-pay-off-my-heart-attack-bills

