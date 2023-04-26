Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Secondary Effects of the Tucker Carlson Firing
180 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago |
Shop now

Join GL's Patreon for weekly interactive livestreams : https://www.patreon.com/GonzaloLira Please follow Gonzalo : https://twitter.com/GonzaloLira1968

Mirrored - Gonzalo Lira - Again

Keywords
tucker carlsonfiringgonzalo lirasecondary effects

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket