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[MIND CONTROL 101] If at first you can't coerce... (try again) 1956 history we didn't learn...
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422 views • October 06, 2021
In this video Dana Ashlie shares an incredible document that discusses what tactics 6OVERNMENTS have used to coerce behavior ... https://youtu.be/dDQR8MhBigE
Government = abusers = captors #TheGreaterReset #LiveLocal #ChristianPersecution
Isolation = Lockdown
Monopolisation of perception = Media fear porn
Humiliation and Degradation = Peer/family pressure, Mask/Vax pass/mandates; BDSM
Exhaustion = disrespectng people who protest and gassing them and mocking them
Threats = death threats, censorship
Forcing trivial demands = mask Karens on the street, the random news report of an unmasked/unjabbed person being arrested, beaten or killed or found dead
Indulgences = donut, ice cream, fries, ...
Demonstrating Omnipotence = they want to suggest your resistance is futile. Lots of us feel this way. Even our brave truth tellers and Drs and RNs etc. BUT ONLY LORD JESUS CHRIST KNOWS EVERYTHING. The devil is playing a planet-wide kabuki theatre.
LISTEN:
When the enemy tells you what he plans to do, believe him. And react to counter it and prevent it.
Don’t let the enemy feel exonerated by being able to say, “I warned you and gave you a chance but you did not believe me so it is your fault.”
You must know the enemy’s tactics to defeat him.
Government = abusers = captors #TheGreaterReset #LiveLocal #ChristianPersecution
Isolation = Lockdown
Monopolisation of perception = Media fear porn
Humiliation and Degradation = Peer/family pressure, Mask/Vax pass/mandates; BDSM
Exhaustion = disrespectng people who protest and gassing them and mocking them
Threats = death threats, censorship
Forcing trivial demands = mask Karens on the street, the random news report of an unmasked/unjabbed person being arrested, beaten or killed or found dead
Indulgences = donut, ice cream, fries, ...
Demonstrating Omnipotence = they want to suggest your resistance is futile. Lots of us feel this way. Even our brave truth tellers and Drs and RNs etc. BUT ONLY LORD JESUS CHRIST KNOWS EVERYTHING. The devil is playing a planet-wide kabuki theatre.
LISTEN:
When the enemy tells you what he plans to do, believe him. And react to counter it and prevent it.
Don’t let the enemy feel exonerated by being able to say, “I warned you and gave you a chance but you did not believe me so it is your fault.”
You must know the enemy’s tactics to defeat him.
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