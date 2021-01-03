Chariots of Fire, Horsemen in the Clouds, Fall of Jerusalem 70 AD

The information that follows is shared so readers can be aware of what several Historians wrote about strange Events they claimed to have occurred prior to the fall of Jerusalem in 70 AD:Flavius Josephus, Jewish Priest, Scholar and Historianwrote in "War of the Jews" Book 6, Chapter 5, Part 3:"Besides these [signs], a few days after that feast, on theone- and-twentieth day of the month Artemisius, [Jyar,] a certain prodigious and incredible phenomenon appeared; I suppose the account of it would seem to be a fable, were it not related by those that saw it, and were not the events that followed it of so considerable a nature as to deserve such signals; for, before sun-setting, chariots and troops of soldiers in their armour were seen running about among the clouds, and surrounding of cities. Moreover, at that feast which we call Pentecost, as the priests were going by night into the inner [court of the] temple, as their custom was, to perform their sacred ministrations, they said that, in the first place, they felt a quaking, and heard a great noise, and after that they heard a sound as of a great multitude, saying, "Let us remove hence"Publius Cornelius Tacitus Roman Senator and Historian wrote in "The Histories", Book 5, v. 13:"13. Prodigies had occurred, but their expiation by the offering of victims or solemn vows is held to be unlawful by a nation which is the slave of superstition and the enemy of true beliefs. In the sky appeared a vision of armies in conflict, of glittering armour. A sudden lightning flash from the clouds lit up the Temple. The doors of the holy place abruptly opened, a superhuman voice was heard to declare that the gods were leaving it, and in the same instant came the rushing tumult of their departure. Few people placed a sinister interpretation upon this. The majority were convinced that the ancient scriptures of their priests alluded to the present as the very time when the Orient would triumph and from Judaea would go forthmen destined to rule the world."www.ourcivilisation.com/smartboard/shop/tacitusc/histries/chap18.htmEusebio Bishop of Caesarea and Historian wrote in Ecclesiastical History, Book 3, Ch. 8:"For before the setting of the sun chariots and armed troops were seen throughout the whole region in mid-air, wheeling through the clouds and encircling the cities"www.newadvent.org/fathers/250103.htmSepher Yosippon (A Medieval History of Ancient Israel) translated from the Hebrew by Steven B. Bowman. Excerpts from Chapter 87 "Burning of the Temple":"Moreover, in those days were seen chariots of fire and horsemen, a great force flying across the sky near to the ground coming against Jerusalem and all the land of Judah, all of them horses of fire and riders of fire."For what is actually recorded in the Bible regarding the second coming of Christ, make sure to read these Studies that are posted on Brighteon:Second Coming of Christ, exact timing in RevelationSecond Coming of Christ, exact Date given to Prophet Daniel