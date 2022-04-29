🇷🇺🇺🇦 Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry | 29th April 2022

🇷🇺🇺🇦Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision, long-range air-based weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed the production buildings of the Artyom missile and space enterprise in Kiev.



💥High-precision long-range sea-based Kalibr missiles have destroyed 3 traction power substations near Fastov, Krasnosyolka and Polonnoe railway hubs.



💥High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces have have hit 10 Ukrainian military assets.



▫️Among them: 9 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 1 ammunition depot near Illichovka.



✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit 112 military assets of Ukraine.



These include 2 command posts, 11 strong points, 95 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 4 missile and artillery weapons depots in Pokrovskoe and Gorokhovskoe.



💥Missile troops have hit 13 military assets during the night.



▫️1 Ukrainian Tochka-U missile launcher, from which a strike was launched yesterday against residential areas in Kherson city, has been identified and destroyed near Gorokhovskoe, Nikolaev Region.



▫️In addition, 6 areas of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration and 3 artillery batteries of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and 1 division of the AFU multiple rocket launchers were destroyed.



💥Artillery units have carried out 975 firing missions during the night.



▫️The neutralised targets are 21 command posts, 69 strong points, 763 areas of manpower and military equipment, and 107 artillery positions.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 280 nationalists and up to 38 armoured and motor vehicles.



💥Russian air defence means have shot down 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Redkodub, Shiykovka, Nevskoe, Malaya Kamyshevakha, Stepnoy Yar, Petrovskoe, Zelenoe Pole, Bukovo, Panteleimonovka, Makeevka, Chernobaevka, including 1 Bayraktar-TB2 at the Russian-Ukrainian border near Novovodyannoe.



▫️Also, 1 Ukrainian Smerch multiple-launch rocket system missile was shot down near Kamenka.



📊In total, 142 aircraft and 111 helicopters, 634 unmanned aerial vehicles, 278 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,638 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 304 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,175 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,467 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.



Source @MoD Russia