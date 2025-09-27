September Freebie!

As part of my birthday celebration this month, I am making my AIs available for everyone this weekend! These AIs have been trained on my articles, books, a whackload of podcasts, listener call-ins, and are always available for donors.





Go to https://fdrurl.com/gift this weekend, and enjoy!





If you like what you see, consider subscribing!





You can subscribe to me on X by going to my profile at https://fdrurl.com/x and clicking "Subscribe"





You can subscribe on Locals, go to https://fdrurl.com/locals and get a month FREE!





You can also subscribe at https://subscribestar.com/freedomain





All subscriptions get full access to all premium benefits, including my presentation on the French Revolution, my History of Philosophers series, extra spicy and juicy content. Go to https://premium.freedomain.com/ to preview what's available!