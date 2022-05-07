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The Downward Spiral
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147 views • May 07, 2022
A Tragedy For America
* Parents are having trouble securing baby formula.
* Truckers cut routes due to rising price of diesel.
* Truckers are essential to our economy.
* Every indicator suggests an economy in free-fall.
* It seems like our ‘leaders’ are doing this on purpose.
* [Bidan] proudly leads us into the third world.
* Banks warn a recession is coming.
* Food price surge hits the most vulnerable.
* Americans fear a collapse in retirement funds.
* Stocks suffer longest losing streak in a decade.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 6 May 2022
* Parents are having trouble securing baby formula.
* Truckers cut routes due to rising price of diesel.
* Truckers are essential to our economy.
* Every indicator suggests an economy in free-fall.
* It seems like our ‘leaders’ are doing this on purpose.
* [Bidan] proudly leads us into the third world.
* Banks warn a recession is coming.
* Food price surge hits the most vulnerable.
* Americans fear a collapse in retirement funds.
* Stocks suffer longest losing streak in a decade.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 6 May 2022
Keywords
tucker carlsonfederal reservejoe bidenjerome powellcharlie gasparinocost of livingnational debtsamantha powereconomic crisisgovernment debtsovereign debtfood shortagehousing bubbleeverything bubbledebt bubblemanufactured crisisprice inflationfood pricebidenflationgas pricestock bubbleroger fergusonfertilizer price
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