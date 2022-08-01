UNINFORMED CONSENT PART 1 - A MUST FOR EVERYONE TO SHARE ALL OF THESE LIES (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Bitchute channel wil paranormal at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4YLOaGmYZdki/
This Plandemic is killing and injuring millions around the world and yet the people taking this Trial injection faithfully believe and trust their criminal politicians and health officials. It is now a proven fact that hospitals everywhere are filled with people who are vaccinated but tell that to your neighbours and they simply laugh in your face. Soon, your neighbours will all disappear due to their ignorance.
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