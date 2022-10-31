From the HIV Hoax to the SARS-CoV-2 One w/ Filmmaker & Songwriter Deidre May

🙏 Welcome to Conversations on Sol Luckman Uncensored, sponsored by https://snooze2awaken.com, Resources for Lucidity. For additional mission-critical FREE CONTENT for the awakening, check out http://www.crowrising.com, https://t.me/solluckman & https://solluckman.substack.com.

❤️ Please comment, like, subscribe & consider additionally supporting this channel.

👉 Heal & Transform Your Life

http://www.phoenixregenetics.org

👉 Potentiate Your DNA

https://amzn.to/3vaUWyl (affiliate link)

👉 Donate bitcoin

14ptJHFnNTxRnm757CxAWFtXfggy8BpwHG

👉 Donate with PayPal

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=XRGGCMU8TBE2G

👉 Purchase Sol Luckman’s newest award-winning book

https://amzn.to/3B72fLf (affiliate link)

🎤 Today I’m thrilled to welcome Deidre May from South Africa. I first learned about her work through Dr. Tom Cowan. Deidre then contacted me after I blogged her amazing plandemic rap song “It Began.” I was to learn she had an extraordinary blog called Between the Bands that’s also the title of a fantastic AIDS truth documentary she made. I encourage listeners to spend some quality time at http://betweenthebands.co.za.

SHOW LINKS

💣 Groove to the Ultimate Plandemic Rap Song … “It Began” https://snooze2awaken.com/2022/08/23/enjoy-the-ultimate-plandemic-rap-song-it-began

💣 BETWEEN THE BANDS https://betweenthebands.co.za/hiv-aids-2