From the HIV Hoax to the SARS-CoV-2 One w/ Filmmaker & Songwriter Deidre May

🙏 Welcome to Conversations on Sol Luckman Uncensored, sponsored by https://snooze2awaken.com, Resources for Lucidity. For additional mission-critical FREE CONTENT for the awakening, check out http://www.crowrising.com, https://t.me/solluckman & https://solluckman.substack.com.
❤️ Please comment, like, subscribe & consider additionally supporting this channel.
👉 Heal & Transform Your Life
http://www.phoenixregenetics.org
👉 Potentiate Your DNA
https://amzn.to/3vaUWyl (affiliate link)
👉 Donate bitcoin
14ptJHFnNTxRnm757CxAWFtXfggy8BpwHG
👉 Donate with PayPal
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=XRGGCMU8TBE2G
👉 Purchase Sol Luckman’s newest award-winning book
https://amzn.to/3B72fLf (affiliate link)
🎤 Today I’m thrilled to welcome Deidre May from South Africa. I first learned about her work through Dr. Tom Cowan. Deidre then contacted me after I blogged her amazing plandemic rap song “It Began.” I was to learn she had an extraordinary blog called Between the Bands that’s also the title of a fantastic AIDS truth documentary she made. I encourage listeners to spend some quality time at http://betweenthebands.co.za.
SHOW LINKS
💣 Groove to the Ultimate Plandemic Rap Song … “It Began” https://snooze2awaken.com/2022/08/23/enjoy-the-ultimate-plandemic-rap-song-it-began
💣 BETWEEN THE BANDS https://betweenthebands.co.za/hiv-aids-2
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.