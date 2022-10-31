Create New Account
From the HIV Hoax to the SARS-CoV-2 One w/ Filmmaker & Songwriter Deidre May
Published 23 days ago

🎤 Today I’m thrilled to welcome Deidre May from South Africa. I first learned about her work through Dr. Tom Cowan. Deidre then contacted me after I blogged her amazing plandemic rap song “It Began.” I was to learn she had an extraordinary blog called Between the Bands that’s also the title of a fantastic AIDS truth documentary she made. I encourage listeners to spend some quality time at http://betweenthebands.co.za.

SHOW LINKS

💣 Groove to the Ultimate Plandemic Rap Song … “It Began” https://snooze2awaken.com/2022/08/23/enjoy-the-ultimate-plandemic-rap-song-it-began

💣 BETWEEN THE BANDS https://betweenthebands.co.za/hiv-aids-2

