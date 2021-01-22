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PAKISTAN: CHRISTIAN GIRL, 12, ABDUCTED, RAPED AND CHAINED UP BY MUSLIM MAN, 45, FOR FIVE MONTHS.
Dissident Right Media
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94 views • January 22, 2021
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Farah Shaheen, now age 13, was abducted from Faisalabad on June 25 and spent over five months in the yard of Muslim man Khizar Hayat, 45, who allegedly raped her.

Police rescued the youngster in Faisalabad on December 5 and found cuts from the shackles on her ankles from where she had been bound and forced to work in the man's yard all day clearing animal dung.

Authorities dropped the charges against the man after the girl testified she willingly married her abductor.

But her family accuse police of fabricating evidence, ignoring their case, and racially abusing them during the investigation.

Investigators said they had dropped the charges against Hayat after Farah testified that she had agreed to marry him and convert to Islam, according to a report in The Times.

Farah Shaheen was rescued in Faisalabad last month with police finding cuts from the shackles on her ankles

'Ms Shaheen confessed before a magistrate...that she married...of her own will and wants to live with him,' investigating officer Musaddiq Riaz told the publication., adding that a police report suggested the girl was aged 16 or 17.

Farah's birth certificate confirmed her age last June as 12, The Times reported.

The case has been taken up by Christian charities who claim a number of girls are being abducted and forced into marriage in Pakistan.

SOURCE: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9167063/Pakistan-police-drop-investigation-Muslim-man-kidnapped-Christian-girl-12.html?ito=social-twitter_mailonline
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